Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA)’s stock price has soared by 5.83 in relation to previous closing price of 0.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AKBA is 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AKBA is $3.88, which is $2.88 above the current price. The public float for AKBA is 166.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKBA on November 07, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

AKBA’s Market Performance

The stock of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has seen a 18.23% increase in the past week, with a -5.66% drop in the past month, and a -35.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.28% for AKBA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.04% for AKBA’s stock, with a -1.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKBA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AKBA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AKBA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3.75 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKBA Trading at -8.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.35%, as shares sank -0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA rose by +18.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8921. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. saw 73.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from Dahan Michel, who sale 95,478 shares at the price of $1.22 back on May 25. After this action, Dahan Michel now owns 574,037 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $116,760 using the latest closing price.

Hadas Nicole R., the SVP, Chief Legal Officer of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., sale 63,186 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Hadas Nicole R. is holding 524,344 shares at $77,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.17 for the present operating margin

+70.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -32.22. The total capital return value is set at -30.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.21. Equity return is now at value -554.87, with -25.39 for asset returns.

Based on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), the company’s capital structure generated 3,007.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.78. Total debt to assets is 44.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,304.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.