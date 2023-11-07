Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, ATSG stock has gone down by -20.69%, with a monthly decline of -26.65% and a quarterly plunge of -30.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Air Transport Services Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.41% for ATSG’s stock, with a -25.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Air Transport Services Group Inc (NASDAQ: ATSG) Right Now?

Air Transport Services Group Inc (NASDAQ: ATSG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) is $27.14, which is $11.62 above the current market price. The public float for ATSG is 56.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATSG on November 07, 2023 was 706.01K shares.

ATSG) stock’s latest price update

Air Transport Services Group Inc (NASDAQ: ATSG)’s stock price has decreased by -23.36 compared to its previous closing price of 20.25. However, the company has seen a -20.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Although the revenue and EPS for Air Transport Services (ATSG) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATSG stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ATSG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATSG in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $27 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATSG Trading at -24.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -27.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATSG fell by -20.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.71. In addition, Air Transport Services Group Inc saw -40.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATSG starting from AMAZON COM INC, who sale 1,177,000 shares at the price of $19.50 back on Aug 09. After this action, AMAZON COM INC now owns 12,741,445 shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc, valued at $22,951,500 using the latest closing price.

Fedders Matthew E., the VP, Controller of Air Transport Services Group Inc, purchase 1,200 shares at $16.60 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Fedders Matthew E. is holding 41,376 shares at $19,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.96 for the present operating margin

+13.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Transport Services Group Inc stands at +9.60. The total capital return value is set at 10.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.02. Equity return is now at value 10.55, with 4.18 for asset returns.

Based on Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG), the company’s capital structure generated 109.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.16. Total debt to assets is 41.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.