Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)’s stock price has plunge by -0.45relation to previous closing price of 112.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that The recent market rally, prompted by a more Dovish Federal Reserve and strong earnings, has left investors questioning whether it’s a bear market rally or a resumption of the bull market that began in late 2022. Stock Strategist Andrew Rocco provides insights.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Right Now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 881.31x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AMD is at 1.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 29 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMD is 1.60B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.97% of that float. The average trading volume for AMD on November 07, 2023 was 56.82M shares.

AMD’s Market Performance

The stock of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has seen a 16.19% increase in the past week, with a 4.21% rise in the past month, and a -1.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for AMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.14% for AMD stock, with a simple moving average of 11.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $136 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMD Trading at 8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +16.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.58. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 72.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from Su Lisa T, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $105.40 back on Sep 12. After this action, Su Lisa T now owns 3,358,721 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $7,904,861 using the latest closing price.

GRASBY PAUL DARREN, the EVP Strategic Partnerships of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 14,942 shares at $106.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that GRASBY PAUL DARREN is holding 103,663 shares at $1,586,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Equity return is now at value 0.38, with 0.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.