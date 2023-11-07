ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) by analysts is $11.33, which is $5.86 above the current market price. The public float for ADTN is 70.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.86% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of ADTN was 827.34K shares.

ADTN) stock’s latest price update

ADTRAN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ADTN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -25.39 compared to its previous closing price of 7.33. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Despite customer addition, ADTRAN’s (ADTN) preliminary third-quarter reports show a revenue decline year over year.

ADTN’s Market Performance

ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) has experienced a -16.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -30.95% drop in the past month, and a -27.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.40% for ADTN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.88% for ADTN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -50.09% for the last 200 days.

ADTN Trading at -29.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -29.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTN fell by -16.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.98. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings Inc saw -70.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADTN starting from STANTON THOMAS R, who purchase 652 shares at the price of $19.21 back on Dec 07. After this action, STANTON THOMAS R now owns 805,765 shares of ADTRAN Holdings Inc, valued at $12,529 using the latest closing price.

McCray Gregory James, the Director of ADTRAN Holdings Inc, purchase 36 shares at $19.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that McCray Gregory James is holding 21,673 shares at $698 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTN

Equity return is now at value -12.53, with -5.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.