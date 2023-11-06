WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WSC is 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WSC is $54.10, which is $18.05 above the current price. The public float for WSC is 186.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WSC on November 06, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

WSC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) has jumped by 0.75 compared to previous close of 35.78. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Nick Girardi – Senior Director, Treasury and Investor Relations Brad Soultz – Chief Executive Officer Tim Boswell – President and CFO Conference Call Participants Seth Weber – Wells Scott Schneeberger – Oppenheimer & Co. Tim Mulrooney – William Blair Brian Biros – Thompson Research Group Faiza Alwy – Deutsche Bank Ronan Kennedy – Barclays Sean Wondrack – Deutsche Bank Operator Welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 WillScot Mobile Mini Earnings Conference Call. My name is Tanya, and I will be your operator for today’s call.

WSC’s Market Performance

WSC’s stock has fallen by -7.73% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.42% and a quarterly drop of -16.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.52% for WSC’s stock, with a -19.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WSC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WSC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $52 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WSC Trading at -11.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -15.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC fell by -8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.53. In addition, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp saw -20.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from Soultz Bradley Lee, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $40.71 back on Aug 17. After this action, Soultz Bradley Lee now owns 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, valued at $203,548 using the latest closing price.

Shanks Sally J, the Chief Accounting Officer of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, sale 10,541 shares at $47.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Shanks Sally J is holding 23,932 shares at $496,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.33 for the present operating margin

+50.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp stands at +12.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.71. Equity return is now at value 23.68, with 5.97 for asset returns.

Based on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC), the company’s capital structure generated 210.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.80. Total debt to assets is 56.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 206.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.