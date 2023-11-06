What Recent Market Trends Mean for Sunnova Energy International Inc’s (NOVA) Stock

The stock of Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) has gone up by 21.78% for the week, with a 19.30% rise in the past month and a -33.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.18% for NOVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.48% for NOVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NOVA is also noteworthy at 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NOVA is $20.08, which is $9.57 above than the current price. The public float for NOVA is 106.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 30.23% of that float. The average trading volume of NOVA on November 06, 2023 was 5.50M shares.

NOVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA) has increased by 4.06 when compared to last closing price of 10.10.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-26 that Sunnova said it had a strong third quarter and expects 2023 to be as predicted in previous guidance. Guidance for 2024 was even better and showed no signs of the slowdown that has hit most of the industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOVA stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for NOVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NOVA in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $14 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOVA Trading at -4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares surge +15.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVA rose by +21.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.50. In addition, Sunnova Energy International Inc saw -41.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVA starting from Berger William J, who sale 47,150 shares at the price of $17.86 back on Aug 01. After this action, Berger William J now owns 365,222 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc, valued at $841,991 using the latest closing price.

Mohamed Akbar, the Director of Sunnova Energy International Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $14.37 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Mohamed Akbar is holding 83,689 shares at $143,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.77 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunnova Energy International Inc stands at -28.98. The total capital return value is set at -1.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.99. Equity return is now at value -17.92, with -2.73 for asset returns.

Based on Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA), the company’s capital structure generated 426.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.01. Total debt to assets is 65.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 409.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.