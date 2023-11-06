What Recent Market Trends Mean for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s (LICY) Stock

In the past week, LICY stock has gone up by 61.67%, with a monthly decline of -37.82% and a quarterly plunge of -64.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.36% for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.85% for LICY stock, with a simple moving average of -59.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LICY is 1.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) is $4.83, which is $2.89 above the current market price. The public float for LICY is 121.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.68% of that float. On November 06, 2023, LICY’s average trading volume was 2.50M shares.

LICY) stock’s latest price update

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.49 in relation to its previous close of 1.74. However, the company has experienced a 61.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-31 that While penny stocks offer high potential gains, they are among the riskiest sub-$5 investments an investor can make. The low stock price penny stocks offer often reflects weak business models, high debt, and uncertain prospects.

LICY Trading at -40.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.66%, as shares sank -33.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICY rose by +61.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0115. In addition, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp saw -59.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LICY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-829.85 for the present operating margin

-535.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp stands at -400.00. The total capital return value is set at -15.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.71. Equity return is now at value -29.32, with -17.83 for asset returns.

Based on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY), the company’s capital structure generated 68.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.79. Total debt to assets is 38.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.