WeWork Inc (WE) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, WE stock has gone down by -65.76%, with a monthly decline of -63.83% and a quarterly plunge of -90.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.58% for WeWork Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -60.79% for WE’s stock, with a -95.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WeWork Inc (NYSE: WE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WE is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WE is $2.50, which is $1.66 above than the current price. The public float for WE is 12.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 38.68% of that float. The average trading volume of WE on November 06, 2023 was 4.23M shares.

WE) stock’s latest price update

WeWork Inc (NYSE: WE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -24.73 in relation to its previous close of 1.11. However, the company has experienced a -65.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. NYTimes reported 2023-11-04 that The fallout would be particularly hard for landlords already struggling with piling debt and companies scaling back their office footprint.

WE Trading at -73.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.71%, as shares sank -62.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WE fell by -65.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0623. In addition, WeWork Inc saw -98.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WE starting from Wehner Kurt, who sale 1,391 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Sep 15. After this action, Wehner Kurt now owns 5,436 shares of WeWork Inc, valued at $5,912 using the latest closing price.

DUNLEVIE BRUCE, the 10% Owner of WeWork Inc, sale 4,329,355 shares at $0.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that DUNLEVIE BRUCE is holding 9,735,654 shares at $687,069 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.17 for the present operating margin

-9.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for WeWork Inc stands at -62.68. The total capital return value is set at -5.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In summary, WeWork Inc (WE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.