Western Union Company’s (WU) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Western Union Company (WU) has gone up by 3.35% for the week, with a -10.45% drop in the past month and a -1.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.89% for WU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.16% for WU’s stock, with a -3.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is 5.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WU is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Western Union Company (WU) is $13.10, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for WU is 362.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.23% of that float. On November 06, 2023, WU’s average trading volume was 4.57M shares.

WU) stock’s latest price update

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.60 in comparison to its previous close of 11.67, however, the company has experienced a 3.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-30 that Paysend, a card-to-card and international payments platform, and Western Union, a provider of cross-border money movement and payment services, have partnered on cross-border money transfer services. This collaboration aims to provide seamless and efficient cross-border money transfer capabilities to customers using Western Union’s digital platform, the companies said in a Monday (Oct. 30) press release.

Analysts’ Opinion of WU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WU in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WU Trading at -7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -10.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.57. In addition, Western Union Company saw -14.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WU starting from JOERRES JEFFREY A, who purchase 7,745 shares at the price of $12.84 back on Nov 07. After this action, JOERRES JEFFREY A now owns 167,337 shares of Western Union Company, valued at $99,463 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.19 for the present operating margin

+37.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Union Company stands at +20.37. The total capital return value is set at 26.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.98. Equity return is now at value 131.08, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Western Union Company (WU), the company’s capital structure generated 581.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.33. Total debt to assets is 32.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 535.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Western Union Company (WU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.