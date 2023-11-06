Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) by analysts is $12.20, which is $9.03 above the current market price. The public float for HOWL is 22.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. On November 06, 2023, the average trading volume of HOWL was 114.11K shares.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL)’s stock price has plunge by 47.44relation to previous closing price of 2.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 28.86% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-03 that Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOWL ) stock is on the rise Friday after the company released preliminary data from the phase 1/1b clinical trial. This clinical trial is ongoing and has the company treating patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors with its interleukin 2 INDUKINE molecule.

HOWL’s Market Performance

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) has seen a 28.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 61.73% gain in the past month and a 28.34% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.87% for HOWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.82% for HOWL’s stock, with a 13.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOWL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HOWL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HOWL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $9 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HOWL Trading at 34.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.45%, as shares surge +64.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOWL rose by +28.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc saw 54.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOWL starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who purchase 1,853,000 shares at the price of $2.21 back on Jan 06. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 5,701,056 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,095,130 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-341.78 for the present operating margin

+84.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc stands at -328.09. The total capital return value is set at -36.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.60. Equity return is now at value -32.97, with -22.72 for asset returns.

Based on Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL), the company’s capital structure generated 12.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.72. Total debt to assets is 9.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.