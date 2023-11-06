The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
XELA Stock

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

/ Hot Stocks / By

The public float for VSME is 10.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VSME on November 06, 2023 was 3.87M shares.

VSME) stock’s latest price update

The stock of VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME) has decreased by -9.84 when compared to last closing price of 1.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 52.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-04 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, are known for their volatility and potential for significant returns. However, the low price of these stocks also makes them susceptible to dramatic price swings based on company-specific and industry news events.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

VSME’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 28.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.09% for VSME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.93% for VSME’s stock, with a -35.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VSME Trading at -35.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.14%, as shares sank -41.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSME rose by +52.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0297. In addition, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited saw -71.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​