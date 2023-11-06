VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for VSME is 10.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VSME on November 06, 2023 was 3.87M shares.

VSME) stock’s latest price update

The stock of VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME) has decreased by -9.84 when compared to last closing price of 1.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 52.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-04 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, are known for their volatility and potential for significant returns. However, the low price of these stocks also makes them susceptible to dramatic price swings based on company-specific and industry news events.

VSME’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 28.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.09% for VSME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.93% for VSME’s stock, with a -35.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VSME Trading at -35.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.14%, as shares sank -41.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSME rose by +52.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0297. In addition, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited saw -71.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.