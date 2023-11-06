Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) has surged by 2.20 when compared to previous closing price of 9.54, but the company has seen a 5.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-11-02 that Vodafone and CK Hutchison’s $19 billion mobile merger in Britain does not pose any competition concerns to EU antitrust regulators, according to a European Commission filing.

Is It Worth Investing in Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) Right Now?

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) by analysts is $13.90, which is $4.15 above the current market price. The public float for VOD is 2.71B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. On November 06, 2023, the average trading volume of VOD was 4.56M shares.

VOD’s Market Performance

VOD stock saw an increase of 5.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.39% and a quarterly increase of 4.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.39% for Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.97% for VOD stock, with a simple moving average of -5.33% for the last 200 days.

VOD Trading at 2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOD rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.40. In addition, Vodafone Group plc ADR saw -3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+32.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vodafone Group plc ADR stands at +25.90. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value 19.07, with 7.27 for asset returns.

Based on Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD), the company’s capital structure generated 104.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.15. Total debt to assets is 42.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.