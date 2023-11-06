Visa Inc (V) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is 29.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for V is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Visa Inc (V) is $276.91, which is $33.31 above the current market price. The public float for V is 1.60B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. On November 06, 2023, V’s average trading volume was 5.32M shares.

V) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Visa Inc (NYSE: V) has surged by 0.14 when compared to previous closing price of 243.25, but the company has seen a 6.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that This article is part of our monthly series where we highlight five large-cap, relatively safe, dividend-paying companies offering large discounts to their historical norms. We go over our filtering process to select just five conservative DGI stocks from more than 7,500 companies that are traded on U.S. exchanges, including OTC networks. In addition to the primary list that yields just over 3%, we present two other groups of five DGI stocks each, with the goal of moderate to high yields.

V’s Market Performance

Visa Inc (V) has seen a 6.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.33% gain in the past month and a 0.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.31% for V stock, with a simple moving average of 5.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of V

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for V stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for V by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for V in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $295 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

V Trading at 2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought V to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +3.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, V rose by +6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $236.21. In addition, Visa Inc saw 17.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at V starting from MCINERNEY RYAN, who sale 8,150 shares at the price of $240.00 back on Nov 02. After this action, MCINERNEY RYAN now owns 0 shares of Visa Inc, valued at $1,956,000 using the latest closing price.

KELLY ALFRED F JR, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Visa Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $236.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that KELLY ALFRED F JR is holding 139,854 shares at $9,445,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for V

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.15 for the present operating margin

+77.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Visa Inc stands at +52.90. The total capital return value is set at 37.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.94. Equity return is now at value 45.92, with 19.39 for asset returns.

Based on Visa Inc (V), the company’s capital structure generated 52.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.57. Total debt to assets is 22.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Visa Inc (V) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.