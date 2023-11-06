Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (VIOT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for VIOT is $12.06, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for VIOT is 34.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume for VIOT on November 06, 2023 was 59.19K shares.

VIOT) stock’s latest price update

Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: VIOT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.71 compared to its previous closing price of 1.02. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Claire Ji – Investor Relations Director Xiaoping Chen – Founder, Chairman and CEO Jinling Zhang – Head, Capital Markets Department Conference Call Participants Jingsheng Liu – CICC Operator Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for Viomi Technology Company Limited Earnings Conference Call for the First Half of 2023.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

VIOT’s Market Performance

Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (VIOT) has experienced a 0.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.33% rise in the past month, and a 0.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.80% for VIOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.76% for VIOT’s stock, with a -6.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VIOT Trading at 0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares surge +2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIOT rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9387. In addition, Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR saw -13.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.26 for the present operating margin

+22.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR stands at -8.52. The total capital return value is set at -18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.85. Equity return is now at value -17.40, with -8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (VIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 10.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.41. Total debt to assets is 5.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (VIOT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.