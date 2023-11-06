VF Corp. (VFC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VFC is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for VF Corp. (VFC) is $19.05, which is $3.55 above the current market price. The public float for VFC is 367.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.86% of that float. On November 06, 2023, VFC’s average trading volume was 8.47M shares.

The stock of VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC) has increased by 4.66 when compared to last closing price of 14.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-11-04 that Cost cutting and refreshing the board at VF Corp. are on the list of priorities for activist Engaged Capital.

VFC’s Market Performance

VF Corp. (VFC) has experienced a -8.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.46% drop in the past month, and a -18.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for VFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.78% for VFC stock, with a simple moving average of -25.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VFC Trading at -11.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares sank -4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC fell by -8.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.59. In addition, VF Corp. saw -43.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Carucci Richard, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $19.09 back on Aug 09. After this action, Carucci Richard now owns 162,699 shares of VF Corp., valued at $763,644 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Carol L, the Director of VF Corp., purchase 7,109 shares at $21.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Roberts Carol L is holding 7,109 shares at $149,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.76 for the present operating margin

+51.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for VF Corp. stands at +1.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.25. Equity return is now at value -8.13, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on VF Corp. (VFC), the company’s capital structure generated 280.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.69. Total debt to assets is 58.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 236.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VF Corp. (VFC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.