Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) has jumped by 1.15 compared to previous close of 39.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Right Now?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VRT is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VRT is $44.83, which is $4.39 above the current price. The public float for VRT is 348.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRT on November 06, 2023 was 6.61M shares.

VRT’s Market Performance

VRT’s stock has seen a 11.04% increase for the week, with a 5.92% rise in the past month and a 13.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.16% for Vertiv Holdings Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.61% for VRT’s stock, with a 67.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRT Trading at 5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares surge +1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRT rose by +11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +190.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.06. In addition, Vertiv Holdings Co saw 196.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRT starting from VPE Holdings, LLC, who sale 10,000,000 shares at the price of $37.50 back on Sep 08. After this action, VPE Holdings, LLC now owns 7,955,215 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co, valued at $375,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Cripps Scott, the Chief Accounting Officer of Vertiv Holdings Co, sale 36,008 shares at $38.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Cripps Scott is holding 0 shares at $1,385,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.90 for the present operating margin

+24.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertiv Holdings Co stands at +1.35. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.66. Equity return is now at value 17.05, with 3.57 for asset returns.

Based on Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT), the company’s capital structure generated 233.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.02. Total debt to assets is 47.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 228.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.