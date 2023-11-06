Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST)’s stock price has increased by 10.54 compared to its previous closing price of 27.43. However, the company has seen a 31.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-03 that Investors seemed to think the Federal Reserve was done raising interest rates after this week’s meeting. As a consumer lender, Upstart is highly sensitive to interest rates.

Is It Worth Investing in Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UPST is 2.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 9 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UPST is $23.51, which is -$6.81 below the current price. The public float for UPST is 71.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 39.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPST on November 06, 2023 was 6.58M shares.

UPST’s Market Performance

UPST stock saw an increase of 31.65% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.01% and a quarterly increase of -41.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.82% for Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.93% for UPST stock, with a simple moving average of 10.90% for the last 200 days.

UPST Trading at 7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares surge +10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST rose by +31.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.29. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc saw 129.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Datta Sanjay, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $23.73 back on Oct 30. After this action, Datta Sanjay now owns 390,764 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc, valued at $23,730 using the latest closing price.

Darling Scott, the Chief Legal Officer of Upstart Holdings Inc, sale 520 shares at $25.37 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Darling Scott is holding 183,068 shares at $13,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.52 for the present operating margin

+98.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc stands at -12.90. The total capital return value is set at -6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.51. Equity return is now at value -38.55, with -14.61 for asset returns.

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST), the company’s capital structure generated 161.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.79. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.