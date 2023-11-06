UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) has decreased by -0.21 when compared to last closing price of 4.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that UP Fintech Holding Limited trades at a PEG ratio of above 1 times, and the stock’s consensus forward price-to-sales multiple has doubled in the past month. UP Fintech’s earnings are projected to contract in the second half of this year, considering expectations of a decrease in other income and an increase in marketing expenses. I revise my rating for UP Fintech Holding Limited to a Sell, as I think that there is a mismatch between the stock’s valuations and the company’s financial prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) Right Now?

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TIGR is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TIGR is $6.07, which is $1.29 above the current market price. The public float for TIGR is 141.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.24% of that float. The average trading volume for TIGR on November 06, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

TIGR’s Market Performance

TIGR’s stock has seen a 3.91% increase for the week, with a -6.09% drop in the past month and a 21.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.19% for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.74% for TIGR stock, with a simple moving average of 28.78% for the last 200 days.

TIGR Trading at -2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.79. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR saw 40.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.76 for the present operating margin

+83.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR stands at -0.97. The total capital return value is set at 0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.36. Equity return is now at value 5.68, with 0.71 for asset returns.

Based on UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR), the company’s capital structure generated 37.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.50. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.