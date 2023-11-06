Understanding the 2.45% Volatility Levels of Dropbox Inc’s (DBX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Dropbox Inc (DBX) has seen a 0.23% increase in the past week, with a -3.38% drop in the past month, and a -7.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for DBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.05% for DBX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) Right Now?

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DBX is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DBX is $30.08, which is $4.08 above the current price. The public float for DBX is 256.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DBX on November 06, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

DBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) has dropped by -1.63 compared to previous close of 26.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-03 that Dropbox Inc (NYSE:DBX), the cloud storage service provider, reported third quarter sales and profits that grew year-over-year and were ahead of Wall Street estimates. Its revenue grew 7.1% from the same period last year to $633 million, above estimates of $627.7 million.

DBX Trading at -4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.01. In addition, Dropbox Inc saw 16.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Volkmer Bart, who sale 7,025 shares at the price of $27.97 back on Oct 16. After this action, Volkmer Bart now owns 298,633 shares of Dropbox Inc, valued at $196,485 using the latest closing price.

Regan Timothy, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $27.96 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Regan Timothy is holding 492,252 shares at $83,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dropbox Inc (DBX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.