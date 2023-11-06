Understanding the 14.52% Volatility Levels of RiskOn International Inc’s (ROI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of RiskOn International Inc (ROI) has gone up by 14.29% for the week, with a 15.94% rise in the past month and a 5.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.52% for ROI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.95% for ROI stock, with a simple moving average of -70.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ: ROI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ROI is also noteworthy at 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ROI is 1.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume of ROI on November 06, 2023 was 68.14K shares.

ROI) stock’s latest price update

RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ: ROI)’s stock price has increased by 15.96 compared to its previous closing price of 0.69. However, the company has seen a 14.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that RiskOn International (NASDAQ:ROI) stock is on the move Monday after the gaming platform company announced its receipt of a delisting notice. According to a filing from RiskOn International, the company is in danger of being delisted due to its share price.

ROI Trading at -1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.07%, as shares surge +24.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROI rose by +15.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6979. In addition, RiskOn International Inc saw -88.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROI starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 825 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Sep 26. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 35,475 shares of RiskOn International Inc, valued at $701 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the 10% Owner of RiskOn International Inc, purchase 8,072 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 489,757 shares at $8,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROI

The total capital return value is set at -308.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -723.19. Equity return is now at value -256.26, with -112.99 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -19.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In summary, RiskOn International Inc (ROI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.