Understanding the 14.52% Volatility Levels of RiskOn International Inc’s (ROI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of RiskOn International Inc (ROI) has gone up by 14.29% for the week, with a 15.94% rise in the past month and a 5.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.52% for ROI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.95% for ROI stock, with a simple moving average of -70.33% for the last 200 days.
Is It Worth Investing in RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ: ROI) Right Now?
The 36-month beta value for ROI is also noteworthy at 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Sponsored
The public float for ROI is 1.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume of ROI on November 06, 2023 was 68.14K shares.
ROI) stock’s latest price update
RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ: ROI)’s stock price has increased by 15.96 compared to its previous closing price of 0.69. However, the company has seen a 14.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that RiskOn International (NASDAQ:ROI) stock is on the move Monday after the gaming platform company announced its receipt of a delisting notice. According to a filing from RiskOn International, the company is in danger of being delisted due to its share price.
ROI Trading at -1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought ROI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.88% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 14.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.07%, as shares surge +24.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.68% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, ROI rose by +15.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6979. In addition, RiskOn International Inc saw -88.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROI starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 825 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Sep 26. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 35,475 shares of RiskOn International Inc, valued at $701 using the latest closing price.
AULT MILTON C III, the 10% Owner of RiskOn International Inc, purchase 8,072 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 489,757 shares at $8,952 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for ROI
The total capital return value is set at -308.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -723.19. Equity return is now at value -256.26, with -112.99 for asset returns.
When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -19.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.
Conclusion
In summary, RiskOn International Inc (ROI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.