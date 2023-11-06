Ubiquiti Inc (UI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI)’s stock price has gone decline by -14.66 in comparison to its previous close of 124.62, however, the company has experienced a -8.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-03 that The tech equipment specialist unveiled the results of its first quarter of fiscal 2024. Unfortunately for investors, those results badly missed analyst estimates.

Is It Worth Investing in Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI) Right Now?

Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ubiquiti Inc (UI) by analysts is $240.00, which is $133.65 above the current market price. The public float for UI is 4.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.20% of that float. On November 06, 2023, the average trading volume of UI was 85.71K shares.

UI’s Market Performance

UI’s stock has seen a -8.85% decrease for the week, with a -14.63% drop in the past month and a -37.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.11% for Ubiquiti Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.74% for UI’s stock, with a -46.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UI stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for UI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UI in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $370 based on the research report published on February 08, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

UI Trading at -24.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares sank -16.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UI fell by -8.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.12. In addition, Ubiquiti Inc saw -61.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.06 for the present operating margin

+39.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ubiquiti Inc stands at +21.01. The total capital return value is set at 72.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 58.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ubiquiti Inc (UI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.