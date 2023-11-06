Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP)’s stock price has increased by 4.12 compared to its previous closing price of 1.88. However, the company has seen a 18.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Fox Business reported 2023-10-22 that Tupperware brought on a new CEO as it tries to turn around its losses. Laurie Goldman comes to the company with having more than three decades of leadership experience.

Is It Worth Investing in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) by analysts is $4.00, which is $2.04 above the current market price. The public float for TUP is 38.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.63% of that float. On November 06, 2023, the average trading volume of TUP was 8.80M shares.

TUP’s Market Performance

The stock of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has seen a 18.63% increase in the past week, with a 55.35% rise in the past month, and a -59.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.92% for TUP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.50% for TUP’s stock, with a -8.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUP stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TUP in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $13 based on the research report published on May 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TUP Trading at 3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.07%, as shares surge +68.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUP rose by +19.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8783. In addition, Tupperware Brands Corporation saw -52.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.60 for the present operating margin

+63.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tupperware Brands Corporation stands at -18.93. The total capital return value is set at 21.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -277.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.15 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.