Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC)’s stock price has soared by 20.58 in relation to previous closing price of 0.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DCFC is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DCFC is $5.60, which is $5.38 above the current market price. The public float for DCFC is 130.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.54% of that float. The average trading volume for DCFC on November 06, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

DCFC’s Market Performance

The stock of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has seen a 1.21% increase in the past week, with a -27.18% drop in the past month, and a -81.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.71% for DCFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.08% for DCFC’s stock, with a -78.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DCFC Trading at -54.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.62%, as shares sank -29.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2878. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -86.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.71 for the present operating margin

-2.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tritium DCFC Limited stands at -65.77. The total capital return value is set at -128.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -287.55.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.