Trading Update: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) Stock Endures 6.92% Monthly Volatility

The stock of SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) has seen a 6.45% increase in the past week, with a 10.00% gain in the past month, and a -25.42% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.92% for SLQT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.43% for SLQT’s stock, with a -17.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SLQT is at 0.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SLQT is $3.00, which is $1.68 above the current market price. The public float for SLQT is 133.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume for SLQT on November 06, 2023 was 751.21K shares.

SLQT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT) has decreased by -8.97 when compared to last closing price of 1.45.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Matt Gunter – IR Tim Danker – CEO Ryan Clement – CFO Bob Grant – President Conference Call Participants Ben Hendrix – RBC Operator Hello, and welcome to SelectQuote’s Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Terry, and I’ll be coordinating your call today.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLQT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SLQT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SLQT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $4 based on the research report published on April 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SLQT Trading at 7.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.98%, as shares surge +9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLQT rose by +6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2575. In addition, SelectQuote Inc saw 96.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLQT starting from Matthews Joshua Brandon, who purchase 97,500 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Sep 18. After this action, Matthews Joshua Brandon now owns 400,937 shares of SelectQuote Inc, valued at $113,295 using the latest closing price.

GRANT W THOMAS II, the Director of SelectQuote Inc, purchase 220,100 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that GRANT W THOMAS II is holding 220,100 shares at $256,637 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.16 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SelectQuote Inc stands at -5.84. The total capital return value is set at 1.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.41. Equity return is now at value -13.99, with -3.89 for asset returns.

Based on SelectQuote Inc (SLQT), the company’s capital structure generated 210.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.84. Total debt to assets is 50.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.