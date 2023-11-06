Trading Update: Atreca Inc (BCEL) Stock Endures 22.61% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Atreca Inc (BCEL) has seen a 28.16% increase in the past week, with a 15.94% gain in the past month, and a -70.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.61% for BCEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.12% for BCEL’s stock, with a -71.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BCEL is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BCEL is $3.25, which is $2.99 above the current market price. The public float for BCEL is 28.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.12% of that float. The average trading volume for BCEL on November 06, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

BCEL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) has increased by 17.86 when compared to last closing price of 0.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-14 that Atreca (BCEL) suspends the development of only pipeline candidate, ATRC-101, in clinical evaluation, as part of its business restructuring efforts and cuts headcount by 40%. The stock falls 37%.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCEL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BCEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BCEL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $27 based on the research report published on June 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BCEL Trading at -10.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.73%, as shares surge +15.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCEL rose by +28.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2529. In addition, Atreca Inc saw -67.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCEL starting from BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, who sale 274,739 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Oct 19. After this action, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP now owns 286,893 shares of Atreca Inc, valued at $110,582 using the latest closing price.

Serafini Tito, the Chief Strategy Officer of Atreca Inc, sale 5,487 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Serafini Tito is holding 72,817 shares at $5,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12665.58 for the present operating margin

-819.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atreca Inc stands at -12617.79. The total capital return value is set at -65.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.17. Equity return is now at value -105.83, with -55.31 for asset returns.

Based on Atreca Inc (BCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 81.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.89. Total debt to assets is 41.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atreca Inc (BCEL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.