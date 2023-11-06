Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) has increased by 4.49 when compared to last closing price of 75.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a 18.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-05 that The Nasdaq index’s stellar first-half rise was curtailed by renewed economic concerns, presenting buying opportunities in tech stocks. The temporary slowdown in electric vehicle sales, influenced by rising interest rates, presents a unique buy-the-dip opportunity in On Semiconductor.

Is It Worth Investing in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) Right Now?

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TTD is 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TTD is $88.54, which is $9.46 above the current price. The public float for TTD is 441.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTD on November 06, 2023 was 3.58M shares.

TTD’s Market Performance

TTD stock saw an increase of 18.28% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.18% and a quarterly increase of -7.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.21% for Trade Desk Inc (TTD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.49% for TTD’s stock, with a 13.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TTD Trading at 0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD rose by +18.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.26. In addition, Trade Desk Inc saw 76.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from Green Jeffrey Terry, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $74.94 back on Nov 02. After this action, Green Jeffrey Terry now owns 1,209,221 shares of Trade Desk Inc, valued at $5,620,745 using the latest closing price.

Green Jeffrey Terry, the President and CEO of Trade Desk Inc, sale 55,520 shares at $71.06 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Green Jeffrey Terry is holding 1,284,221 shares at $3,945,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.20 for the present operating margin

+82.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trade Desk Inc stands at +3.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.61. Equity return is now at value 6.72, with 3.23 for asset returns.

Based on Trade Desk Inc (TTD), the company’s capital structure generated 12.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.98. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trade Desk Inc (TTD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.