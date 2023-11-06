Toast Inc (TOST) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) has jumped by 3.98 compared to previous close of 16.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-11-01 that Toast debuted a mobile app that lets restaurateurs manage their eateries on the go. Toast Now is part of a larger product rollout by the restaurant technology company that includes upgrades to its point-of-sale (POS) system, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 1) press release.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TOST is also noteworthy at 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TOST is $23.50, which is $6.01 above than the current price. The public float for TOST is 309.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.86% of that float. The average trading volume of TOST on November 06, 2023 was 7.12M shares.

TOST’s Market Performance

The stock of Toast Inc (TOST) has seen a 10.91% increase in the past week, with a 0.92% rise in the past month, and a -14.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.51% for TOST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.54% for TOST’s stock, with a -13.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $16 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TOST Trading at -7.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST rose by +10.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.25. In addition, Toast Inc saw -3.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Matlock James Michael, who sale 7,688 shares at the price of $17.12 back on Nov 02. After this action, Matlock James Michael now owns 38,888 shares of Toast Inc, valued at $131,642 using the latest closing price.

Comparato Christopher P, the Chief Executive Officer of Toast Inc, sale 3,533 shares at $17.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Comparato Christopher P is holding 163,320 shares at $60,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -33.74, with -21.21 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Toast Inc (TOST) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.