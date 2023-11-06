The Volatility of APA Corporation’s (APA) Stock: A -0.42% Ratio for the Week

The stock of APA Corporation (APA) has gone down by -0.42% for the week, with a 5.91% rise in the past month and a -5.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.78% for APA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.40% for APA’s stock, with a 3.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is 8.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APA is 3.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for APA Corporation (APA) is $50.57, which is $10.61 above the current market price. The public float for APA is 305.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. On November 06, 2023, APA’s average trading volume was 3.87M shares.

APA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) has increased by 0.68 when compared to last closing price of 39.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.42% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that The headline numbers for APA (APA) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Analysts’ Opinion of APA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APA stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for APA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for APA in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $50 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APA Trading at -3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APA fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.65. In addition, APA Corporation saw -14.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.89 for the present operating margin

+52.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for APA Corporation stands at +33.17. The total capital return value is set at 68.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 61.96. Equity return is now at value 230.16, with 11.37 for asset returns.

Based on APA Corporation (APA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,360.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.15. Total debt to assets is 43.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,320.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of APA Corporation (APA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.