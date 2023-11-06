The -13.88% Decline of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (ACXP) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ACXP stock has gone down by -39.03%, with a monthly gain of 110.26% and a quarterly surge of 72.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 29.50% for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.58% for ACXP’s stock, with a 13.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -1.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) is $12.33, which is $9.05 above the current market price. The public float for ACXP is 10.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACXP on November 06, 2023 was 693.81K shares.

ACXP) stock’s latest price update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP)’s stock price has dropped by -13.68 in relation to previous closing price of 3.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -39.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-22 that STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) (“Acurx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today that David P.

ACXP Trading at 17.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.17%, as shares surge +70.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACXP fell by -39.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.54. In addition, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -17.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACXP

The total capital return value is set at -122.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -122.61. Equity return is now at value -175.32, with -142.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.