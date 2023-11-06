Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has seen a 5.05% increase in the past week, with a 20.81% gain in the past month, and a 20.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for TME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.92% for TME stock, with a simple moving average of 2.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Right Now?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TME is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TME is $61.60, which is $0.95 above the current price. The public float for TME is 695.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TME on November 06, 2023 was 7.14M shares.

TME) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) has surged by 3.17 when compared to previous closing price of 7.26, but the company has seen a 5.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Tencent Music’s live streaming business is under the regulatory spotlight this year. While online music subscriptions are outperforming, regulatory headwinds threaten to derail hopes of a turnaround. There’s still earnings growth potential here, but at current levels, the risk/reward isn’t great.

Analysts’ Opinion of TME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TME stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TME in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7.50 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TME Trading at 13.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +16.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME rose by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.93. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR saw -9.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.35 for the present operating margin

+30.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR stands at +12.98. The total capital return value is set at 5.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.65. Equity return is now at value 9.27, with 6.73 for asset returns.

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME), the company’s capital structure generated 12.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.03. Total debt to assets is 8.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.