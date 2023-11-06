Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS) Stock Faces 2.94% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS) has gone down by -7.36% for the week, with a -9.99% drop in the past month and a -23.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.63% for TGLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.89% for TGLS’s stock, with a -23.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tecnoglass Inc (NYSE: TGLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tecnoglass Inc (NYSE: TGLS) is above average at 7.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS) is $54.33, which is $23.82 above the current market price. The public float for TGLS is 22.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TGLS on November 06, 2023 was 462.16K shares.

TGLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tecnoglass Inc (NYSE: TGLS) has plunged by -10.93 when compared to previous closing price of 34.26, but the company has seen a -7.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Tecnoglass (TGLS) stood at $32.18, denoting a -1.53% change from the preceding trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGLS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TGLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TGLS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $60 based on the research report published on June 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TGLS Trading at -10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -10.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGLS fell by -6.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.95. In addition, Tecnoglass Inc saw -0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGLS starting from Energy Holding Corp, who sale 2,300,000 shares at the price of $41.06 back on May 19. After this action, Energy Holding Corp now owns 24,628,108 shares of Tecnoglass Inc, valued at $94,449,500 using the latest closing price.

Energy Holding Corp, the 10% Owner of Tecnoglass Inc, purchase 519,412 shares at $42.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Energy Holding Corp is holding 26,928,108 shares at $21,950,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.99 for the present operating margin

+48.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tecnoglass Inc stands at +21.73. The total capital return value is set at 47.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.79. Equity return is now at value 53.12, with 26.15 for asset returns.

Based on Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS), the company’s capital structure generated 48.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.70. Total debt to assets is 23.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.