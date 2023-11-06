Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TARS is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TARS is $46.63, which is $30.62 above the current price. The public float for TARS is 23.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TARS on November 06, 2023 was 391.72K shares.

The stock price of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TARS) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 16.00, but the company has seen a 13.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-01 that IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced that it will host a live webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 to report its third quarter 2023 financial results and provide a corporate update.

TARS’s Market Performance

TARS’s stock has risen by 13.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.94% and a quarterly drop of -5.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.42% for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.69% for TARS’s stock, with a -0.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TARS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TARS stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for TARS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TARS in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $44 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TARS Trading at 1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TARS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TARS rose by +13.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.18. In addition, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 9.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TARS starting from Azamian Bobak R., who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $13.24 back on Oct 18. After this action, Azamian Bobak R. now owns 886,106 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $105,920 using the latest closing price.

Trevejo Jose M., the CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 1,604 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Trevejo Jose M. is holding 4,503 shares at $28,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TARS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-242.92 for the present operating margin

+96.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -240.51. The total capital return value is set at -32.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.71. Equity return is now at value -49.27, with -41.18 for asset returns.

Based on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.48. Total debt to assets is 8.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.