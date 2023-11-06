Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Stock Records -4.73% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) has gone up by 6.74% for the week, with a 5.47% rise in the past month and a -4.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.32% for TSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.31% for TSM stock, with a simple moving average of -0.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Right Now?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) is $111.14, which is $19.35 above the current market price. The public float for TSM is 5.19B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSM on November 06, 2023 was 8.70M shares.

TSM) stock’s latest price update

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM)’s stock price has plunge by 1.45relation to previous closing price of 90.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.74% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-02 that The current five trillion-dollar companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges include Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG, NASDAQ: GOOGL ), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ), and Nvidia (NASD AQ: NVDA ). These five and two others, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META ) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ), make up “the Magnificent Seven”.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TSM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TSM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $105 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSM Trading at 2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM rose by +6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.84. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR saw 23.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.54 for the present operating margin

+58.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR stands at +44.90. The total capital return value is set at 33.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.73. Equity return is now at value 30.39, with 18.23 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.22. Total debt to assets is 17.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.