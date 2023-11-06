Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM) has gone up by 8.09% for the week, with a -57.01% drop in the past month and a -70.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 22.88% for STRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.16% for STRM’s stock, with a -73.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: STRM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM) is $1.25, which is $0.88 above the current market price. The public float for STRM is 43.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STRM on November 06, 2023 was 289.53K shares.

STRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: STRM) has dropped by -9.25 compared to previous close of 0.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that Atlanta, GA, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (“Streamline” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three month period ended July 31, 2023 on Wednesday September 13, 2023 after the close of the financial markets.

Analysts’ Opinion of STRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STRM stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for STRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STRM in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $3 based on the research report published on November 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

STRM Trading at -52.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.07%, as shares sank -56.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRM rose by +8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4690. In addition, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc saw -76.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.92 for the present operating margin

+44.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc stands at -45.72. The total capital return value is set at -23.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.80. Equity return is now at value -36.02, with -19.47 for asset returns.

Based on Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM), the company’s capital structure generated 27.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.54. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.