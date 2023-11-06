Stellantis N.V (STLA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.55 compared to its previous closing price of 19.61. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Ed Ditmire – Head, Investor Relations Natalie Knight – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants George Galliers – Goldman Sachs Michael Jacks – Bank of America Daniel Roeska – Bernstein Research José Asumendi – J.P.

Is It Worth Investing in Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) Right Now?

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Stellantis N.V (STLA) by analysts is $24.28, which is $4.17 above the current market price. The public float for STLA is 2.15B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On November 06, 2023, the average trading volume of STLA was 7.25M shares.

STLA’s Market Performance

STLA’s stock has seen a 11.47% increase for the week, with a 6.46% rise in the past month and a 2.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for Stellantis N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.85% for STLA’s stock, with a 13.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STLA stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for STLA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STLA in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $26.40 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STLA Trading at 6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STLA rose by +11.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.21. In addition, Stellantis N.V saw 41.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STLA starting from Stellantis N.V., who purchase 12,313,234 shares at the price of $5.68 back on Oct 16. After this action, Stellantis N.V. now owns 31,048,137 shares of Stellantis N.V, valued at $69,999,504 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.74 for the present operating margin

+18.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stellantis N.V stands at +9.35. The total capital return value is set at 22.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.76. Equity return is now at value 27.34, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Stellantis N.V (STLA), the company’s capital structure generated 37.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.39. Total debt to assets is 14.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Stellantis N.V (STLA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.