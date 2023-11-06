SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.98 compared to its previous closing price of 1.72. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-03 that SoundHound AI’s stock dipped 20.9% in October without any direct negative news from the company — almost exactly like the news-less 20.2% drop in September. The company’s stock price movement echoed broader market trends, influenced by external geopolitical and economic events.

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOUN is 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SOUN is $5.04, which is $3.2 above the current price. SOUN currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of SOUN on November 06, 2023 was 10.64M shares.

SOUN’s Market Performance

The stock of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) has seen a 17.20% increase in the past week, with a -8.91% drop in the past month, and a -9.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.71% for SOUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.32% for SOUN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOUN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SOUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOUN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $5 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOUN Trading at -7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares sank -8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +17.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7385. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc saw 3.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 5,404 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Oct 23. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,006,531 shares of SoundHound AI Inc, valued at $9,241 using the latest closing price.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, the Chief Technology Officer of SoundHound AI Inc, sale 14,283 shares at $1.93 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY is holding 1,011,935 shares at $27,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc stands at -370.63. The total capital return value is set at -148.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -189.50. Equity return is now at value -496.73, with -87.24 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.