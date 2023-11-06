Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) has seen a -1.81% decrease in the past week, with a -37.32% drop in the past month, and a -58.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.83% for SEDG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.85% for SEDG stock, with a simple moving average of -68.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) is above average at 20.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) is $129.63, which is $54.03 above the current market price. The public float for SEDG is 56.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SEDG on November 06, 2023 was 2.54M shares.

SEDG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) has increased by 3.86 when compared to last closing price of 72.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.81% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-03 that Today, we’re looking into the future in order to determine which stocks to buy for long-term growth. Obviously, a lot can change in the next 25 years.

SEDG Trading at -40.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares sank -39.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.18. In addition, Solaredge Technologies Inc saw -73.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from Faier Ronen, who purchase 875 shares at the price of $180.10 back on Aug 09. After this action, Faier Ronen now owns 73,414 shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc, valued at $157,588 using the latest closing price.

Adest Meir, the VP, Core Technologies of Solaredge Technologies Inc, sale 300 shares at $302.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Adest Meir is holding 126,624 shares at $90,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.31 for the present operating margin

+27.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solaredge Technologies Inc stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 11.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.83. Equity return is now at value 9.58, with 5.09 for asset returns.

Based on Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG), the company’s capital structure generated 33.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.26. Total debt to assets is 17.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.