SLB (SLB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

SLB (NYSE: SLB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SLB (SLB) by analysts is $70.04, which is $13.17 above the current market price. The public float for SLB is 1.43B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On November 06, 2023, the average trading volume of SLB was 7.75M shares.

SLB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SLB (NYSE: SLB) has decreased by -0.85 when compared to last closing price of 57.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-31 that Oil stocks are back in focus, with the ongoing Israel-Hamas war pushing oil prices higher on fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East that could disrupt supplies. Further, the recently announced mega deals in the sector have gained investors’ attention.

SLB’s Market Performance

SLB’s stock has risen by 1.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.65% and a quarterly drop of -1.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for SLB The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.66% for SLB’s stock, with a 6.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLB stocks, with Societe Generale repeating the rating for SLB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLB in the upcoming period, according to Societe Generale is $81 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLB Trading at -3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLB rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.89. In addition, SLB saw 6.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLB starting from Biguet Stephane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $56.32 back on Oct 30. After this action, Biguet Stephane now owns 176,015 shares of SLB, valued at $352,000 using the latest closing price.

de La Chevardiere Patrick, the Director of SLB, sale 500 shares at $57.76 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that de La Chevardiere Patrick is holding 28,810 shares at $28,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+19.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for SLB stands at +12.21. The total capital return value is set at 14.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.88. Equity return is now at value 22.71, with 9.24 for asset returns.

Based on SLB (SLB), the company’s capital structure generated 73.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.22. Total debt to assets is 29.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, SLB (SLB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.