Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SIDU is -1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SIDU is $0.65, which is $0.56 above the current price. The public float for SIDU is 61.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIDU on November 06, 2023 was 4.59M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

SIDU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) has decreased by -2.00 when compared to last closing price of 0.10.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-03 that Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) announced that it has signed an additional agreement to sell the data it expects to collect with its LizzieSat satellites. The Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite firm said the delivery of data is expected to begin 30 days after deployment of LizzieSat, which is planned following the launch of SpaceX in the first quarter of 2024.

SIDU’s Market Performance

Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) has experienced a 3.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -31.90% drop in the past month, and a -39.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.18% for SIDU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.84% for SIDU’s stock, with a -71.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SIDU Trading at -29.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.75%, as shares sank -32.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1048. In addition, Sidus Space Inc saw -91.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIDU starting from Craig Carol Marlene, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $0.23 back on May 17. After this action, Craig Carol Marlene now owns 500,000 shares of Sidus Space Inc, valued at $115,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-165.14 for the present operating margin

-58.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sidus Space Inc stands at -176.05. The total capital return value is set at -116.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -147.35. Equity return is now at value -141.24, with -90.84 for asset returns.

Based on Sidus Space Inc (SIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 49.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.97. Total debt to assets is 18.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.