Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) has increased by 0.92 when compared to last closing price of 5.43.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-11-02 that (Kitco News) – Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) reported today that production from its gold operations in South Africa (including DRDGOLD) was 197,663 oz in Q3 2023, down 3% compared to Q3 2022.

Is It Worth Investing in Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) is above average at 5.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for SBSW is 707.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBSW on November 06, 2023 was 4.63M shares.

SBSW’s Market Performance

The stock of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) has seen a 5.59% increase in the past week, with a 1.48% rise in the past month, and a -16.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for SBSW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.38% for SBSW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBSW stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SBSW by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SBSW in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6.50 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SBSW Trading at -6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBSW rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.45. In addition, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR saw -48.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.13 for the present operating margin

+26.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR stands at +13.30. The total capital return value is set at 30.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.42. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 8.07 for asset returns.

Based on Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW), the company’s capital structure generated 26.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.74. Total debt to assets is 13.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.