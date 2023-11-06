Should You Invest in Geron Corp. (GERN) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for GERN is $4.83, which is $2.85 above the current market price. The public float for GERN is 457.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.82% of that float. The average trading volume for GERN on November 06, 2023 was 5.79M shares.

GERN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN) has surged by 11.24 when compared to previous closing price of 1.78, but the company has seen a 10.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GERN’s Market Performance

Geron Corp. (GERN) has experienced a 10.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.03% rise in the past month, and a -32.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.15% for GERN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.34% for GERN stock, with a simple moving average of -25.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GERN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GERN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GERN Trading at -4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares surge +9.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GERN rose by +10.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8360. In addition, Geron Corp. saw -18.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GERN starting from O’Farrell Elizabeth G., who purchase 6,607 shares at the price of $2.28 back on Aug 24. After this action, O’Farrell Elizabeth G. now owns 7,407 shares of Geron Corp., valued at $15,064 using the latest closing price.

O’Farrell Elizabeth G., the Director of Geron Corp., purchase 6,579 shares at $2.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that O’Farrell Elizabeth G. is holding 26,220 shares at $15,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23246.64 for the present operating margin

-45.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Geron Corp. stands at -23808.89. The total capital return value is set at -87.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.40. Equity return is now at value -77.66, with -52.35 for asset returns.

Based on Geron Corp. (GERN), the company’s capital structure generated 69.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.07. Total debt to assets is 29.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,128.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Geron Corp. (GERN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.