Should You Invest in First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Now?

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FHN is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FHN is $12.84, which is $0.98 above the current market price. The public float for FHN is 549.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.98% of that float. The average trading volume for FHN on November 06, 2023 was 6.58M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

FHN) stock’s latest price update

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.76 in relation to its previous close of 11.43. However, the company has experienced a 12.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that A fall in NII and non-interest income hinder First Horizon’s (FHN) Q3 earnings. Improving loan and deposit balances act as tailwinds.

FHN’s Market Performance

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has experienced a 12.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.17% rise in the past month, and a -13.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for FHN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.14% for FHN’s stock, with a -20.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for FHN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FHN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $14 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FHN Trading at 5.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +14.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHN rose by +12.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.75. In addition, First Horizon Corporation saw -51.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHN starting from FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.62 back on Jun 07. After this action, FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H now owns 256,312 shares of First Horizon Corporation, valued at $116,196 using the latest closing price.

PALMER VICKI R, the Director of First Horizon Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $11.02 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that PALMER VICKI R is holding 95,650 shares at $22,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Horizon Corporation stands at +26.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.83. Equity return is now at value 11.88, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on First Horizon Corporation (FHN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 5.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.