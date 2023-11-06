Should You Invest in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Now?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FITB is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FITB is $30.73, which is $4.27 above the current market price. The public float for FITB is 677.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.85% of that float. The average trading volume for FITB on November 06, 2023 was 5.19M shares.

FITB stock's latest price update

The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) has increased by 5.63 when compared to last closing price of 25.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-01 that The clouds over bank stocks aren’t expected to clear anytime soon, fund manager Dave Ellison said, but some names remain attractive based on valuation.

FITB’s Market Performance

FITB’s stock has risen by 15.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.84% and a quarterly drop of -7.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.29% for Fifth Third Bancorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.93% for FITB stock, with a simple moving average of -4.86% for the last 200 days.

FITB Trading at 4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FITB rose by +15.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.18. In addition, Fifth Third Bancorp saw -19.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FITB starting from Daniels C. Bryan, who purchase 64,500 shares at the price of $23.31 back on Oct 30. After this action, Daniels C. Bryan now owns 325,278 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp, valued at $1,503,495 using the latest closing price.

Bayh Evan, the Director of Fifth Third Bancorp, purchase 5,000 shares at $24.82 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Bayh Evan is holding 73,700 shares at $124,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fifth Third Bancorp stands at +25.40. The total capital return value is set at 8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.76. Equity return is now at value 15.35, with 1.22 for asset returns.

Based on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), the company’s capital structure generated 86.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.49. Total debt to assets is 7.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.