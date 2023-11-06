SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 17.91 compared to its previous closing price of 0.40. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-02-27 that The justification for SatixFy’s stock price move depends on a lot of unknowns.

Is It Worth Investing in SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SATX is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SATX is 22.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.85% of that float. On November 06, 2023, SATX’s average trading volume was 889.37K shares.

SATX’s Market Performance

SATX stock saw a decrease of 14.19% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.49% and a quarterly a decrease of 49.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.47% for SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.42% for SATX’s stock, with a -42.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SATX Trading at -15.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.55%, as shares sank -12.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATX rose by +14.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4556. In addition, SatixFy Communications Ltd. saw -93.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SATX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-325.55 for the present operating margin

+46.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for SatixFy Communications Ltd. stands at -3743.54. The total capital return value is set at -33.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -381.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.