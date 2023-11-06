Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD)’s stock price has plunge by 2.22relation to previous closing price of 9.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.88% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-04 that A “Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD ) stock” is one with bad fundamentals small investors buy anyway to squeeze shorts and “get the man.” It’s practically a synonym for a trade made by dumb money.

Is It Worth Investing in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) by analysts is $12.47, which is $2.78 above the current market price. The public float for HOOD is 468.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.12% of that float. On November 06, 2023, the average trading volume of HOOD was 6.52M shares.

HOOD’s Market Performance

HOOD stock saw a decrease of 8.88% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.41% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.47% for Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.90% for HOOD stock, with a simple moving average of -2.96% for the last 200 days.

HOOD Trading at -2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD rose by +8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.31. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc saw 19.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Bhatt Baiju, who sale 27,832 shares at the price of $9.35 back on Nov 02. After this action, Bhatt Baiju now owns 158,128 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, valued at $260,307 using the latest closing price.

Tenev Vladimir, the Chief Executive Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc, sale 27,829 shares at $9.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Tenev Vladimir is holding 624,467 shares at $260,301 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.16 for the present operating margin

+84.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robinhood Markets Inc stands at -74.38. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.17. Equity return is now at value -11.64, with -3.11 for asset returns.

Based on Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.98. Total debt to assets is 12.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.