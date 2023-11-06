Real-Time Update: Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEP) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEP) has seen a 23.63% increase in the past week, with a 60.88% gain in the past month, and a -12.55% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.57% for QRTEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.29% for QRTEP’s stock, with a -10.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEP) Right Now?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QRTEP is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QRTEP is $0.55, The public float for QRTEP is 11.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QRTEP on November 06, 2023 was 75.07K shares.

QRTEP) stock’s latest price update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 30.22 compared to its previous closing price of 24.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 23.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QRTEP Trading at 7.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares surge +37.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEP rose by +23.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.98. In addition, Qurate Retail, Inc. saw -8.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEP starting from MAFFEI GREGORY B, who sale 101 shares at the price of $35.63 back on Aug 16. After this action, MAFFEI GREGORY B now owns 0 shares of Qurate Retail, Inc., valued at $3,599 using the latest closing price.

Rawlinson David, the President/CEO of Qurate Retail, Inc., sale 89,300 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Rawlinson David is holding 372,004 shares at $82,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.54 for the present operating margin

+19.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qurate Retail, Inc. stands at -21.43. The total capital return value is set at 4.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.84.

Based on Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEP), the company’s capital structure generated 1,994.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.23. Total debt to assets is 65.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,774.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.