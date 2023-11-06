Real-Time Update: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) has seen a -16.71% decrease in the past week, with a -24.86% drop in the past month, and a -30.26% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.40% for PCTY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.25% for PCTY’s stock, with a -24.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) Right Now?

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PCTY is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PCTY is $207.35, which is $62.09 above the current price. The public float for PCTY is 43.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCTY on November 06, 2023 was 349.75K shares.

PCTY) stock’s latest price update

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -15.48 compared to its previous closing price of 171.86. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Paylocity’s (PCTY) Q1 earnings and revenues benefit from better sales execution and sustained investments in technological upgrades and product innovation.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCTY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PCTY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PCTY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $210 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCTY Trading at -23.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares sank -28.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCTY fell by -16.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.38. In addition, Paylocity Holding Corp saw -25.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCTY starting from Scutt Joshua, who sale 1,206 shares at the price of $200.00 back on Oct 06. After this action, Scutt Joshua now owns 30,367 shares of Paylocity Holding Corp, valued at $241,200 using the latest closing price.

Diehl Jeffrey T, the Director of Paylocity Holding Corp, sale 125 shares at $195.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Diehl Jeffrey T is holding 16,989 shares at $24,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+67.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paylocity Holding Corp stands at +11.99. The total capital return value is set at 19.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.74. Equity return is now at value 19.29, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY), the company’s capital structure generated 8.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.70. Total debt to assets is 1.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.