Real-Time Update: AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) has seen a -6.84% decrease in the past week, with a -9.16% drop in the past month, and a -28.51% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for ASIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.03% for ASIX’s stock, with a -27.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE: ASIX) Right Now?

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE: ASIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASIX is 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ASIX is $44.00, which is $18.12 above the current price. The public float for ASIX is 26.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASIX on November 06, 2023 was 180.09K shares.

ASIX) stock’s latest price update

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE: ASIX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.80 compared to its previous closing price of 28.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that On October 25 2023 an on-line edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 100 Fastest Growing Public Companies. My Dogcatcher quest to sniff-out dividend-buys found 57 dividend-paying fast-growers using YCharts 11/1/23 data. The companies featured on the fastest-growing companies list, which ranks companies based on growth in revenue, profits, and stock returns, are worth a combined $4 trillion in market capitalization. 57 dividend yielding stocks highlighted those 100 fastest-growers and ranged 0.04% to 15.8% in annual-yield, while the 100 ranged -73.61% to 122.42% in broker-estimated one-year price-target-upsides by YCharts 11/1/23 reckoning.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASIX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ASIX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ASIX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $58 based on the research report published on November 12, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ASIX Trading at -13.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -10.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASIX fell by -6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.30. In addition, AdvanSix Inc saw -31.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASIX starting from Kintiroglou Achilles B., who sale 500 shares at the price of $30.71 back on Oct 02. After this action, Kintiroglou Achilles B. now owns 28,599 shares of AdvanSix Inc, valued at $15,355 using the latest closing price.

Kintiroglou Achilles B., the SVP, General Counsel of AdvanSix Inc, sale 500 shares at $33.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Kintiroglou Achilles B. is holding 29,099 shares at $16,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.65 for the present operating margin

+16.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for AdvanSix Inc stands at +8.83. The total capital return value is set at 24.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.43. Equity return is now at value 12.71, with 6.37 for asset returns.

Based on AdvanSix Inc (ASIX), the company’s capital structure generated 31.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.90. Total debt to assets is 15.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.