Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RVSN is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) is $7.00, which is $6.7 above the current market price. The public float for RVSN is 6.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. On November 06, 2023, RVSN’s average trading volume was 47.59K shares.

RVSN stock's latest price update

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.24 in comparison to its previous close of 0.34, however, the company has experienced a 1.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-05-04 that Rail Vision (RVSN) stock is rocketing higher on heavy trading volume Wednesday despite a lack of news from the rail company. The post RVSN Stock: 12 Things to Know as Rail Vision Soars 60% appeared first on InvestorPlace.

RVSN’s Market Performance

Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) has experienced a 1.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -39.35% drop in the past month, and a -36.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.94% for RVSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.66% for RVSN’s stock, with a -65.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RVSN Trading at -35.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.33%, as shares sank -39.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVSN rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4051. In addition, Rail Vision Ltd saw -73.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2549.88 for the present operating margin

-92.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rail Vision Ltd stands at -2488.12. The total capital return value is set at -171.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -175.73. Equity return is now at value -104.03, with -83.27 for asset returns.

Based on Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN), the company’s capital structure generated 13.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.55. Total debt to assets is 10.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.