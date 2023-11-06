R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RCM is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RCM is $18.78, which is $7.25 above the current price. The public float for RCM is 150.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCM on November 06, 2023 was 2.90M shares.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM)’s stock price has plunge by 6.17relation to previous closing price of 10.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.04% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Evan Smith – Investor Relations Lee Rivas – Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Williams – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Charles Rhyee – TD Cowen Jailendra Singh – Truist Securities Daniel Grosslight – Citigroup Glen Santangelo – Jefferies Elizabeth Anderson – Evercore ISI Sean Dodge – RBC Capital Markets Jack Wallace – Guggenheim Securities George Hill – Deutsche Bank Craig Hettenbach – Morgan Stanley Jeff Garro – Stephens Richard Close – Canaccord Genuity Operator Thank you for standing by. My name is Sydney and I will be your conference operator today.

RCM’s Market Performance

RCM’s stock has risen by 3.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.15% and a quarterly drop of -33.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.86% for R1 RCM Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.05% for RCM stock, with a simple moving average of -25.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RCM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $18 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RCM Trading at -20.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares sank -19.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCM rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.00. In addition, R1 RCM Inc. saw 5.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCM starting from HENNEMAN JOHN B III, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $17.17 back on Aug 08. After this action, HENNEMAN JOHN B III now owns 72,114 shares of R1 RCM Inc., valued at $858,650 using the latest closing price.

Evans Richard B. Jr., the Principal Accounting Officer of R1 RCM Inc., sale 17,000 shares at $16.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Evans Richard B. Jr. is holding 124,007 shares at $286,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.82 for the present operating margin

+19.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for R1 RCM Inc. stands at -3.19. The total capital return value is set at 6.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.02. Equity return is now at value -1.27, with -0.69 for asset returns.

Based on R1 RCM Inc. (RCM), the company’s capital structure generated 70.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.30. Total debt to assets is 37.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.